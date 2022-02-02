topical Reward offered for missing show dog By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Feb 2, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A former grand champion show dog went missing last week in the Greencove Road area of Venice. Fiona, a former show dog, went missing in Venice on Jan. 24. PHOTO PROVIDED “She got out of the house and we have been searching for her everywhere,” said the owner, Odalys Hayes.Fiona is a three-year-old red Chow Chow that was retired from shows and was starting to train to become a therapy dog for children.Hayes said she is worried someone picked Fiona up after she left the house on Jan. 24 and is offering a reward of $1,000 for her safe return. “We are searching high and low,” she said.Hayes has her entire neighborhood on alert and has contacted authorities, including Animal Control. She said Fiona’s microchip has been flagged.Since the dog was used in shows, Hayes said, show dogs are expensive and she has put over $15,000 into Fiona.“I haven’t slept,” Hayes said about the weeklong search for Fiona.If anyone in the community has seen her, call or text Hayes at 305-205-9678. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice house catches fire, residents safe Coldest air since 2018 on way Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UPDATE: Venice man, 76, found in DeSoto County Cops: man suffering brain cancer attacked Venice house catches fire, residents safe Coldest air since 2018 on way Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
