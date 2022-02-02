VENICE — A former grand champion show dog went missing last week in the Greencove Road area of Venice.

Fiona

Fiona, a former show dog, went missing in Venice on Jan. 24.

“She got out of the house and we have been searching for her everywhere,” said the owner, Odalys Hayes.

Fiona is a three-year-old red Chow Chow that was retired from shows and was starting to train to become a therapy dog for children.

Hayes said she is worried someone picked Fiona up after she left the house on Jan. 24 and is offering a reward of $1,000 for her safe return.


“We are searching high and low,” she said.

Hayes has her entire neighborhood on alert and has contacted authorities, including Animal Control. She said Fiona’s microchip has been flagged.

Since the dog was used in shows, Hayes said, show dogs are expensive and she has put over $15,000 into Fiona.

“I haven’t slept,” Hayes said about the weeklong search for Fiona.

If anyone in the community has seen her, call or text Hayes at 305-205-9678.

