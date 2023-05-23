VENICE — A rezoning of Venice Theatre that's crucial to implementing the vision for its restoration after Hurricane Ian was approved 7-0 by the City Council on first reading Tuesday.
Second reading and a final vote will take place next month.
The rezoning includes the main theater building in the Downtown Edge District instead of from the Venice Avenue District.
The zoning change would unify all the theater’s properties under the same zoning designation and set it up to request a height exception to build a taller fly loft.
Site-and-development plan and special exception applications are scheduled to come before the Planning Commission on June 6.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder, who joined his colleagues in voting to recommend the Council approve the rezoning, has indicated he’ll need to be persuaded to back the height exception.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Adopted a set of amendments to the land-development regulations.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance correcting a reference to the historical resources manager in the LDR.
• Approved a resolution adopting the 2023-2028 Floodplain Management Plan.
• Approved a resolution amending the city’s personnel procedures and rules.
• Approved a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by 2705 Venice Properties LLC at Curry Lane east of the Pinebrook Road intersection.
• Approved a resolution adopting a revised schedule of code violations and penalties.
• Approved a resolution accepting a Florida Department of Transportation grant of $39,250 for the Venice Municipal Airport Master Plan update.
• Approved accepting a Federal Aviation Administration grant offer of $3,857,294 to design and construct the Runway 13-31 rehabilitation project.
• Approved accepting a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant offer of $300,000 to assist with the design cost for the airport terminal administration building.
• Approved a second amendment to the lease with Swift Group Inc. extending the term of its hangar lease.
• Approved the use of forfeiture funds to purchase a laser imaging scanner and software for traffic and crime scene analysis.
• Appointed Jon Preiksat to the Planning Commission.
The video and audio recordings of Tuesday's session are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
The meeting continues Wednesday, to conclude a public hearing on a planned unit development amendment to allow a shopping center in North Venice.
