Council May 23

Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase, left, General Manager Kristopher Geddie, attorney Jackson Boone and theater supporters in blue shirts listen as Hal Hedley praises the theater prior to a vote on a rezoning application. It was sent to second reading on a 7-0 vote.

VENICE — A rezoning of Venice Theatre that's crucial to implementing the vision for its restoration after Hurricane Ian was approved 7-0 by the City Council on first reading Tuesday.

Second reading and a final vote will take place next month.


   
