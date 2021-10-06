The ribbon cutting at the Rich Carroll Challenger Baseball Field proved dreams do come true.

Family, friends, and contributors gathered on a rainy afternoon to celebrate a man and his goal of creating a baseball field everyone could enjoy.

For five-plus years, Rich Carroll and his crew spread the word that Venice needed and wanted a baseball field that was handicapped accessible. The years the Challenger teams played at Wellfield and Chuck Reiter Parks proved wheelchairs and custom strollers don’t move well on sand.

With the hundreds who donated time and money to the project and with Rich searching for a location, the need became a reality. Watching the Venice High ROTC raise the flag for the first time, everyone knew Rich was smiling.

It was easy to feel his presence and visualize him standing off to the side in his khaki shorts, green shirt and hat and deck shoes with the familiar smile proud and happy for the players. He would have had happy tears in his eyes.

Those happy tears were clear for many who watched the flag raising. We were thinking of a man whose dream will bless Challenger baseball players and their volunteers for years. Thank you, Rich.

One Of Our Best


The special person of this week is Mary Apostolu. Anyone who knows Mary knows when she sets a goal and sets her mind to something, nothing stops her. When the weather man predicted a 61% chance of rain for the Challenger Baseball Park ribbon cutting, Mary jumped into action.

Everything already set up was moved under the pavilion. The caterer unpacked its truck and was used to move, tables and chairs to the new spot.

The ribbon was attached to the entry gate. Parking was moved from close to the field to the front parking lot. It was drizzling.

Miraculously or not, when it was time to cut the ribbon, the rain stopped. Mary smiled.

Over the years, Mary has supported Challenger Baseball by organizing events like the ribbon cutting and getting the news out to the community. Mary has been a Little League volunteer cheering for her sons and working concession stands and everything else. She is a dedicated caregiver and a friend to many.

Her hallmark is never accepting no for an answer.

Mary Apostolo is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

