Bob Wagner, Mike Dunn and Christina Shaw represent the Atlanta Braves at the Challenger Baseball Rich Carroll Baseball Field of Dreams ribbon cutting. The Braves donated $50,000 to the project and often welcomed Challenger players to CoolToday Park.
The Challenger Baseball Club high school volunteers were on hand to help at the Challenger Baseball Rich Carroll Field of Dreams ribbon cutting. The club members help wherever needed with Challenger Baseball. Venice High School students and athletes volunteered for most Challenger events.
Bob Wagner, Mike Dunn and Christina Shaw represent the Atlanta Braves at the Challenger Baseball Rich Carroll Baseball Field of Dreams ribbon cutting. The Braves donated $50,000 to the project and often welcomed Challenger players to CoolToday Park.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Susan Hanks and Nancy Carroll watch the Venice High School ROTC raise the American Flag at the Challenger Baseball Rich Carroll Field of Dreams for the first time.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Challenger Baseball Club high school volunteers were on hand to help at the Challenger Baseball Rich Carroll Field of Dreams ribbon cutting. The club members help wherever needed with Challenger Baseball. Venice High School students and athletes volunteered for most Challenger events.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Mary Apostolu dedicates hundreds of volunteer hours to organizing Challenger Baseball events. She has a big heart.
The ribbon cutting at the Rich Carroll Challenger Baseball Field proved dreams do come true.
Family, friends, and contributors gathered on a rainy afternoon to celebrate a man and his goal of creating a baseball field everyone could enjoy.
For five-plus years, Rich Carroll and his crew spread the word that Venice needed and wanted a baseball field that was handicapped accessible. The years the Challenger teams played at Wellfield and Chuck Reiter Parks proved wheelchairs and custom strollers don’t move well on sand.
With the hundreds who donated time and money to the project and with Rich searching for a location, the need became a reality. Watching the Venice High ROTC raise the flag for the first time, everyone knew Rich was smiling.
It was easy to feel his presence and visualize him standing off to the side in his khaki shorts, green shirt and hat and deck shoes with the familiar smile proud and happy for the players. He would have had happy tears in his eyes.
Those happy tears were clear for many who watched the flag raising. We were thinking of a man whose dream will bless Challenger baseball players and their volunteers for years. Thank you, Rich.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Mary Apostolu. Anyone who knows Mary knows when she sets a goal and sets her mind to something, nothing stops her. When the weather man predicted a 61% chance of rain for the Challenger Baseball Park ribbon cutting, Mary jumped into action.
Everything already set up was moved under the pavilion. The caterer unpacked its truck and was used to move, tables and chairs to the new spot.
The ribbon was attached to the entry gate. Parking was moved from close to the field to the front parking lot. It was drizzling.
Miraculously or not, when it was time to cut the ribbon, the rain stopped. Mary smiled.
Over the years, Mary has supported Challenger Baseball by organizing events like the ribbon cutting and getting the news out to the community. Mary has been a Little League volunteer cheering for her sons and working concession stands and everything else. She is a dedicated caregiver and a friend to many.
Her hallmark is never accepting no for an answer.
Mary Apostolo is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.