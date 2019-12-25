VENICE — Cities throughout the country are redesigning municipal bus systems to be more responsive, more convenient and less costly.
Sarasota County Area Transit is exploring trends, like direct response service, bike sharing or scooter sharing.
The direct response service would reimburse Uber and Lyft for the first or last mile on any given route to boost ridership, if that’s what the public wants.
Few showed up at recent public input meetings, however.
The largest turnout was at the Selby Public Library and Gulf Gate Library in Sarasota, which drew 15.
In Venice, four people showed up at the Venice Public Library. They were curious about the Lyft option, but had plenty of recommendations for improvements to existing service.
“We’re looking for their feedback,” said Lisa Potts, spokeswoman with SCAT. “We have routes that perform consistently very well, and some that aren’t.”
With 2.5 million bus trips — each ride by one person counts as a trip — annually, SCAT is looking for assistance on what’s working well and what isn’t.
Ridership has been trending down for a few years now, creating budgetary pressure on SCAT to perform.
TransPro Consulting was hired to look at alternatives.
A posterboard pointed out nine routes account for 75% of the ridership countywide. The county has 56 routes total, and some of them could earn a recommendation for removal.
“Sarasota County is more stretched out. Other municipalities are more compact,” said Michele Dinan, with TransPro Consulting. “That is the challenge.”
Bus fares account for less than 10% of the overall $30 million budget, and last year’s red tide caused reduced ridership.
Venice resident Barry Zamoff, a frequent rider who showed up with his wife, Maida, said he hoped the county would continue affordable public transportation.
It helps the environment, he said, by reducing carbon emissions and saving on wear and tear of roads, and reduced gas consumption by cars that would otherwise be on the road.
He suggested a standard daily fare.
“Right now it takes three separate buses and three fares to get to the Sarasota airport by SCAT bus,” Zamoff said.
He also suggested a standard pass in the form of a rechargeable plastic credit card, available on each bus.
Riders also wanted fewer last minute changes to SCAT routes.
“You change routes with great frequency,” said Maida Zamoff. “There are too many detours and changes made.”
Bus stop shelters drew some attention.
“The caliber of shelters leave much to be desired,” said Maida Zamoff. “When it rains if the rain isn’t coming straight down, you get wet.”
The Zamoffs recommended standard bus departure times from the same location on the half hour.
Barry Zammoff recommended making available a flier that shows all routes systemwide at each bus stop. Only the route pertaining to that given bus stop is displayed, leaving riders to fend for themselves when it comes to making or learning about other connections.
On the plus side, Maida Zamoff said SCAT was responsive to her recent request for help. She called to report a broken bus stop bench and it was fixed the next day, for instance.
Garavalia said the bus drivers are great.
“They’re like family. We feel safe on the buses,” she said.
TransPro will present its findings in January.
