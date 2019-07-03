The all-carbon fiber hydrofoil surfboard created by Lift is controlled by a wireless Bluetooth hand controller. There’s no sound or pollution created by the board and it’s a great way to surf on days when there are no wind or waves.
PHOTOS BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
A surfer on a Lift hydrofoil surfboard passes by fishermen on the South Jetty June 25.
The Lift eFOIL uses an advanced high-energy lithium-ion battery to power an electric motor which can run up to speeds of 25 mph for well over an hour.
