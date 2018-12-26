Venice isn’t a big enough place to drop much of anything at midnight.
No glittering disco ball. No giant peach like Atlanta’s. No half-dozen different competing objects, including a drag queen, as in Key West.
Given the city’s lack of plans to drop a mega shark’s tooth, you could just drop yourself into one of several local venues that plan to pop a cork in style.
Off the Wagon
“We’ve dropped a lot of confetti in the past,” quipped Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen owner Tommy Villani. “But now we try to make it easier on the cleanup crew.”
Often the biggest and always the longest-lasting bash in town, no matter what night it is, Off The Wagon’s party for New Year’s Eve is no exception.
“We bring a lot to the table,” said Villani. “We’ve got a full band and a nightclub atmosphere where you can have dinner and drinks, and enjoy yourself until past midnight. The bar’s open until 2 a.m.”
St. Pete high-energy dance band Mixed Signal, who’ve been known to play top 40 covers at Sloppy Joe’s in Key West, have chosen to gig instead at Off The Wagon, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Mixed Signal’s lead vocalist is a Top 12 American Idol Finalist from the much-watched Season 5—Tampa-based Melissa McGhee, who’s toured with many other American Idols and stars including Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Ruben Studdard and Sophie B. Hawkins.
Between sets and from midnight until close, eclectic local DJ Big E will spin tunes.
The whole regular menu, crafted by Executive Chef Mike Leopold, will be available for New Year’s Eve, along with elevated specials on the restaurant’s eight-item specials board.
Reserved VIP bar side tables are $20 per person, which holds that table for the whole evening and gives you New Year’s swag and a complimentary midnight glass of champagne. The general cover charge on New Year’s Eve is $10 per person at the door, but that doesn’t guarantee a seat.
Off The Wagon is located next to Frank Theatres’ Galleria Stadium 12 at 2107 Tamiami Trail South in Venice. Visit them on Facebook @otw.venice. For more information and reservations for New Year’s Eve, contact floor manager Alexis Mattern at 941-716-1928.
Sharky’s on the Pier
If you want beach for your bash, and midnight fireworks to boot, there’s no better place than Sharky’s On the Pier’s party — as they say, “smack dab on the Gulf.”
Mike Pachota, Sharky’s co-owner, said, “We want everyone in Venice and Sarasota County to come out for this party! Terrific music, fireworks and more, on the beach with the Venice Fishing Pier in the background—what more could anyone ask for to ring in the New Year?”
Mike’s son and co-owner, Justin Pachota, added, “It should be the biggest party in Venice. Between the restaurant and the beach, we had close to 2,000 people here last year.”
This year’s festivities kick off at 7 p.m. From 8 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., you’ll enjoy Triggerfish, Southwest Florida’s premier band for dance, rock and classics. A group of veteran musicians from Sarasota, Triggerfish plays a mix of pop, rock, country and oldies.
You can skip the line to purchase tickets at Sharky’s starting at 11:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve. General admission, also available at the gate, is $10, cash only. VIP beachfront seating for $25, available for purchase at the gate (cash recommended), includes a reserved table and chair on the beach, a server and party favors while supplies last. Beachfront tables will have a light bites upper-deck menu, with items like quesadilla, peel-and-eat shrimp and fish and chips. Sharky’s, which offers local seafood, steaks, ribs, chicken and homemade desserts, was still taking dinner reservations for the evening as of this writing.
Sharky’s On the Pier is located at 1600 Harbor Drive South in Venice. For more information call 941-488-1456.
South Venice Yacht Club
If you’re looking for something completely different, South Venice’s best-kept-secret New Year’s Eve party takes place at a 61-year-old, 200-member “yachtless” yacht club that welcomes everyone, yacht or not.
“We have 78 kayaks and canoes,” said incoming South Venice Yacht Club commodore Sheri Johnson. “We’re a chartered yacht club in the heart of South Venice along Alligator Creek, with access to the Intracoastal Waterway. We started out in 1957 as a bingo club and evolved into a dinner-dance club with a ‘kayak problem.’”
The club’s New Year’s Eve celebration is always open to the public, from 7:30 p.m. until at least 1 a.m. Revelers are asked to BYOB, and the cost is $65 per person. Dinner will include a choice of prime rib or salmon, a “fabulous” salad bar, dessert and complimentary champagne at midnight.
DooWop Denny will provide live music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
The reservations-only event is sold out but accepting names for a waiting list. Call Diana at 941-408-9455.
The South Venice (yachtless) Yacht Club is located at 4425 Yacht Club Drive. From Tamiami Trail South, go west on Baffin Drive. Baffin becomes Yacht Club Drive at Shamrock Drive.
Hotel Venezia
The last thing you might want to do is drive after celebrating New Year’s Eve.
Hotel Venezia has got that covered—and everything else, too. Party until 1 a.m., then stay overnight and enjoy New Year’s Day breakfast-buffet-for-two at a nonrefundable package price of $269 per couple. Or just party, without an overnight stay, for $80 per person, $150 per couple, also nonrefundable.
This year’s gala, which starts at 7 p.m., includes a cash bar, passed-around hors d’oeuvres, a grand buffet, party favors, a remembrance photo and a champagne toast at midnight while the Times Square countdown plays live on a 10-foot roll-down screen.
Sales director Jeannie Gomes reports that the hotel’s new chef, Mark Petty, has pulled out all the stops. His hors d’oeuvres include oysters Rockefeller, bacon-wrapped barbecue shrimp, herbed goat cheese crostini with onion-bacon jam, and shaved beef tenderloin carpaccio. His buffet has a full salad bar; prime rib carving station; salmon with garlic-spinach cream sauce; lamb lollipops with mint gremolata; chicken breast topped with sun-dried tomatoes, portabella mushrooms, mozzarella, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle; mashed potato bar with toppings; fresh veggies; and an eye-popping dessert station.
DJs Jeff and Sam will play “Trip Through the Decades,” honoring all special requests that guests email in advance. And everyone receives free raffle tickets for door prizes awarded throughout the night, including a grand-prize overnight stay.
Call the front desk at 941-308-7700 for reservations.
Hotel Venezia is located at 425 U.S. 41 Bypass North in Venice.
