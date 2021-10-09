SARASOTA — The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art will begin its Art of Performance season on Oct. 15.
The season will kick off with a Noche Cubano Dance Party featuring international recording artist Cimafunk and his Afro-Cuban groove.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 15 at the Museum of Art Courtyard and will also include radio personality Cristy Balderramma with Maxima 92.5, DJ Edgaro and a Salsa dance lesson with DK Dance.
Cuban food and cocktails will be served throughout the party.
Tickets for the event are $35 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be found at bit.ly/3Al8O8M
In conjunction with the dance party, The Ringling will be holding a raffle for a prize package celebrating all things Ringling. It will include an overnight stay for two in The Ringling guest cottage, private dinner in Ca’d’Zan’s Belvedere Tower, breakfast on Ca’ d’Zan terrace, two season passes to the Art of Performance series, a one year membership for two, and more for one winner.
The winning ticket will be drawn during the party on Oct. 15. Each chance-to win ticket is $100. All proceeds will help support the museum, future The Ringling events, and provide arts education and outreach in the community.
The winner does not need to be present to win. Those tickets can be found at bit.ly/3Dfl3FG
