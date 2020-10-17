You’ve been caught in a rip current: What next?
Officials have advice that can save your life.
Don’t panic. Stay calm, save your strength. You could just float until you’re ready to swim off to the side and out of its grip.
Don’t try to swim against a rip current; it’s faster than Olympic swimmers can swim.
Most rip currents take you out a maximum of 50-150 feet.
Officials said 80% of rip currents are circular and may bring you back to a sandbar.
Most originate between sand bars, so if you’re walking out on sandbars be aware of what’s nearby.
Rip currents are typically less than 5 mph, but can be a little faster.
Know what to look for: Can you spot muddy looking water with foam, or dark water without waves in an area that otherwise has waves?
Rip currents, or “undertows” as they are sometimes called, don’t take you under; they only take you out
90% of all water rescues are associated with rip currents
From VisitFlorida: Rip Current Information
What are rip currents?
Rip currents are narrow, channeled water currents flowing away from the shore at surf beaches.
Where are rip currents formed?
Rip currents are commonly formed at low spots or breaks in sandbars and also near structures such as piers and jetties.
How do you identify rip currents?
Identifying a rip current is not always easy for the common beachgoer. The clues listed below may not always indicate the presence of rip currents, but you should be aware of this surf zone hazard for your safety. The clues are as follows:
A channel of churning, choppy water
A color change in a particular area
A line of seaweed, foam or debris moving gradually towards the sea
A break in the incoming wave pattern
When are rip currents most dangerous?
As the wave height and wave period increases during high surf conditions, rip currents are more likely to be dangerous. Rip currents can be found on surf beaches everyday at any time.
Do rip currents pull people under water?
No, rip currents pull people away form the shore not under water. It flows horizontal in an offshore direction.
If you are caught in a rip current, what should you do?
Don’t panic. Be calm and begin to swim parallel to the shoreline. When out of the current, swim to the shore. If you can’t swim out of the current, float or tread water. Face the shore, wave your hands and yell for help if it is impossible for you to reach the shore. Remember to remain calm.
Should you attempt to rescue a rip current victim yourself?
No, many people die trying to save others. Immediately call 9-1-1 if a lifeguard is not available. Throw the victim a flotation device if possible.
How do you avoid rip currents?
Always be alert and precautious at the beach. The following tips will help you be safe at in the water:
Learn to swim. Many victims of rip currents are weak or non-swimmers.
Always have a swimming buddy.
Learn to swim in surf; if you’ll be in surf…It is not like swimming in a pool or lake.
Swim near a lifeguard.
Check signs and flags for beach conditions. Also check with a lifeguard and obey his/her instructions.
If you are not sure, don’t go in the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.