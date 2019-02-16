NORTH PORT — It’s taken longer than expected but, in the end, the wait was worth it.
According to an email from Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson to Assistant County Administrator Mark Cunningham, the Florida Department of Transportation expects to have a draft road transfer agreement delivered to the county by the end of February.
That agreement is the formal paperwork that sets up the terms for the transfer of River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 to the state.
It also governs the transfer of State Road 758 (Siesta Drive in Sarasota) west of U.S. 41 to the county.
“If received as expected, staff will review the proposed agreement with (the Office of the County Attorney), negotiate any necessary changes with FDOT and process a final RTA for Board consideration in April 2019,” Anderson wrote in the email.
Cunningham forwarded the email to the county commissioners for their information.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, the only commissioner to respond, wrote that he was “encouraged, excited and optimistic about getting River Road done.”
The County Commission approved it Wednesday.
As part of their consent agenda, commissioners unanimously OK’d the agreement with the city of North Port that its City Commission approved last month.
Under that agreement, the city agreed to commit $6 million for improvements to that portion of River Road from U.S. 41 to West Villages Parkway, the same section of road the county had originally agreed to improve in its initial agreements with the state last year as part of a road swap agreement.
County officials had expected to received the formal road transfer agreement by the end of 2018 for commissioners to act upon it.
In his email, Anderson explained the delay occurred due to a reprogramming of funds in FDOT’s five-year work program. That reprogramming resulted in the planned improvements for that portion of River Road being transferred to the state beginning in 2021 instead of 2024 as originally planned.
In addition, FDOT officials did not execute a joint project agreement with the county that commissioners had approved last October. That agreement committed each party to contributions of $3.5 million each for a total of $7 million to be used to complete a road design and planning update, right of way acquisition, and final construction plans.
With FDOT’s revision to its funding plans, the agency will now complete the first two items on the list, leaving the county responsible only for acquiring the final parcels of right of way needed for the project.
Anderson wrote his office had received FDOT’s revisions to the joint project agreement last week and has those changes under review before bringing them to commissioners for approval.
The city’s $6 million contribution to the project will come from impact fees collected from the West Villages Improvement District.
Commissioners may also raise the news about FDOT’s plans regarding the road transfer agreement during their individual reports toward the end of the morning session.
