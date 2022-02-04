ENGLEWOOD — Public interest isn't lacking for the state's plans to widen North River Road.
About 200 people attended an open house presentation at the Englewood Sports Complex, and 99 wrote in comments about the plans.
Another 183 people attended the meeting using computers.
Many had questions and concerns.
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning to raise and widen the 5-mile segment of River Road from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 beginning with utility work in March.
There will be raised grass medians, walking-biking paths on either side, and new computerized traffic signals when work is done in 2025.
Transportation officials are reviewing what they heard. Some common themes emerged.
Some were concerned about noise from traffic, the proximity of the wider road to private property, and fact that only two wildlife crossings will be available.
There is also concern about one intersection — at Center Road — that is a double U-turn design.
Those driving down Center Road wanting to turn left toward I-75 will have to turn right, get in a U-turn lane, and wait for a light to let them make the turn to go north.
It's the reverse for those wanting to head to U.S. 41. Turn left, make the U-turn at the light and continue south.
North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell attended the open house and was impressed by the turnout. She posted details on social media, and several commented about the double U-turn.
"Change the funky intersection into a roundabout and illuminate the roadway and skip the animal crossings," Michael Colon commented on McDowell's post.
State transportation officials defended the "funky" U-turn design.
"National studies show the total number of crashes is reduced by 20 to 50 percent because of this," FDOT spokeswoman Patricia Pichette stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
"Moreover, the number of head-on and angle crashes that have a high risk of injuries is lower for these types of intersections" she stated. "Also, pedestrians are exposed to fewer conflicts with vehicles, improving safety."
The plan also had its defenders on Facebook.
"They did one of those 'funky' intersections in Wisconsin," Lori Harris posted. "People hated it but it definitely helped prevent car accidents."
WILDLIFE, NOISE CONCERNS
Stephen Iadevaia thanked FDOT for including two culverts running under the road as wildlife crossings into their plans.
"Will prevent a lot of accidents and animals' deaths!" Iadevaia wrote.
He also hoped fences were in the plan to guide wildlife to the crossings and away from 45 mph traffic.
In an email to The Daily Sun, Richard Schneider, a resident of The Preserve, along North River Road, was disappointed to learn workers will remove trees and bushes that buffer traffic noise between his community and North River Road.
"At present, I am collecting signatures from neighbors who agree that the noise, visual and exhaust will be a detriment to living in a quiet peaceful community," Schneider said. "I wonder how the new road will affect other communities that border River Road."
Construction crews will begin relocating utility lines, clearing trees and brush from the right of way, building raised grassy medians, digging out retention ponds and other preparation for the expanded roadway.
Traffic will continue to use the existing two road lanes during the first part of construction. Once the new lanes are done, two-way traffic will shift over to them while the old roadway is dug up and the new, higher lanes built in its place.
The roadwork is scheduled to be completed early in 2025.
"Construction schedules are subject to change due to a host of variables and unexpected conditions," Pichette said.
