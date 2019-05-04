SARASOTA — While the state continues to draft the formal transfer documents on River Road, Sarasota County commissioners will consider Tuesday an agreement needed to move the widening project forward.
According to a staff memo to commissioners, the formal transfer document for the state to take over that portion of the road from U.S. 41 to I-75 will come to commissioners for their approval sometime in the next eight months.
But the agreement under consideration Tuesday will set the parameters for the required project development and environmental assessment (PD&E) study before widening the road can proceed.
According to the proposed agreement, both the state and the county will each ante up almost $2.8 million to pay for the required study. The county will also remain responsible for acquiring any outstanding right of way needed for the project.
The staff memo to commissioners also mentions that the timeline for the project still remains the same.
That timeline contemplates completion of the PD&E study remains at April 2020 with the state then putting the project out for bid in the next month, May 2020.
If that timeline holds, the widening and improvement project would start in 2021.
Action on the new agreement will be considered by commissioners as part of their consent agreement, meaning that unless a commissioner pulls the item for questions or discussion it will be considered along with the other consent agenda items.
During their meeting Tuesday, commissioners will also consider a report from County Administrator Jonathan Lewis on potential data sets available if commissioners want to pursue redistricting in advance of the 2020 general election.
Lewis is also proposing that commissioners hire a consultant if they wish to proceed to have the best population information available.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice and again Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
