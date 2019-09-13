VENICE - One surprise at Venice's first Public Works Road-E-O last year was the interest it generated in attracting local businesses who want to participate.
This year, the city is providing sponsorship opportunities.
Earlier this week, Venice announced its second Public Works Road-E-O will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Airport Festival Grounds.
The city will partner with the Rotary Art Fest for the second go-round, said Shirley Gibson, special events and marketing coordinator.
"It’s a family-friendly event for the entire community that will include children’s activities, equipment demonstrations, interactive booths, music, bounce houses and food vendors," Gibson said. "The highlight of the day is the Road-E-O in which multiple city departments and heavy equipment drivers and operators showcase their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition."
Local businesses and organizations are being encouraged to become a special part of the Road-E-O this year, which is anticipated to draw more than 2,000 residents.
"Sponsorships are available for those that would like to be involved. The funding collected from sponsors will be used to offset the cost of the event, including advertising, seating and other logistical related costs," Gibson said.
There are three sponsorship levels available: The Mutton Busting sponsorship costs $150; Steer Roping Sponsorship costs $350; and the Bull Riding Sponsorship costs $850.
Sponsors have their logos displayed on promotional items and T-shirts, as well as promotional tent opportunities. Sponsorship paperwork must be completed no later than Friday, Nov. 29.
For more information, contact Travis Hout at 941-882-7673 or thout@venicegov.com, or Shirley Gibson at 941-882-7439 or sgibson@venicegov.com.
