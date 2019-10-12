Paving

Wearing enhanced visibility outfits, workers repave the outside westbound lane of East Venice Avenue on Thursday night.

 PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE — Workers wearing enhanced visibility outfits are working overnight to repave the outside westbound lane of East Venice Avenue.

The outside eastbound lane was repaved Tuesday night. The work continues from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays, with the entire project estimated to take about three weeks, according to officials.

