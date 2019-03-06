Here’s something you don’t see often.
A Road Ranger, with its bright yellow and red stripped tailgate and huge lighted message board, designed to warn motorists it’s helping a motorist in distress or in need of repair, was rear-ended this week.
Scott Pierce, 44, from Venice, was driving on Interstate 75 near mile marker 163 in Charlotte County on Saturday, March 2, in the outside lane when a vehicle driven by Ralph Underwood, 88, from West Virginia, failed to decrease speed as he approached Pierce’s substantial vehicle. Underwood collided with the rear of the pickup.
Both came to a controlled stop on the paved shoulder of the road.
Underwood was cited for careless driving. Neither party was injured.
Alcohol was not involved, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Potential sale saves battery victimA woman’s advertisement to sell a speaker may have saved her life.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On Feb. 25, Dylan Bobko, 26, went to the victim’s residence to allegedly help her, but the two were soon arguing.
Bobko allegedly grabbed the woman continuously by the neck and wouldn’t let her go, lifting her up by the neck and keeping her from getting to her phone. Finally, she was able to escape the assault when the suspect answered a knock on the door. It was another female inquiring about a white Bose speaker for sale.
The victim ran to the female, asked her to call 911, then ran out the door to safety. The victim suffered injury to her back and neck, according to the report.
Bobko, 200 block of N. Verona St., Nokomis, was charged with felony false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation. He remains in jail on $100,000 bond.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Linda McCollum, 59, 300 block of Bayshore Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Alburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Katie Hunt, 37, 7600 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to a DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Sherry Buffington, 61, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI, blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with a person under 18. Bond: $120.
Julio Zalazar, 26, 1000 block of Capre Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and obstruction of justice (tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding). Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Brown, 51, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,500.
Melissa Witkowicki, 62, 200 block of Saint Augustine Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Neace, 43, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Erika Rachelle Plumley, 27, 100 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond: $15,000.
Tiffany Zabreski-Kammerer, 43, 400 block of West Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief of $200 or less. Bond: $120.
William Biagi, 27, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief of more than $200 but less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
Blaine Gordon, 55, 300 block of Allamanda Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
Criminal registration:
Piet Jacobs, 45, 3700 block of Hialeah Drive, Venice.
Compiled by Greg Giles
