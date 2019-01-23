The first city of Venice Roadeo was held at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds on Saturday — a sunny but very windy day that complicated the skills challenges the people who operate heavy equipment were undertaking.
All the machinery first had to be maneuvered through obstacle courses without knocking over barriers; backed up to designated points without direction from anyone; and stop within a set distance from what might be a curb, a car or a fire hydrant out on the street.
Then these operators and drivers of the city’s waste trucks, vacuum trucks, front-end loaders, backhoes and mini excavators showed off their expertise in timed competitions, doing things very different from their day-to-day jobs.
Tasks included things such as picking small balls out of a sand box and depositing them into a container, and picking up and stacking tires one at a time, then picking up basketballs and dropping them through the tires.
Even the sewer vacuum truck operators got into the act, doing some of the same things with the suction end of their equipment.
Almost everything was done from the cab of a vehicle that offered a limited vantage point, with a clock running.
But the contestants maneuvered their equipment as if it were hand tools.
Onlookers lined barrier fences or sat under a tent, cheering the contestants on and marveling at what they were doing. They applauded success and groaned when something went wrong, causing the contestant to begin again.
Venice fire fighters put their fire engine through the obstacle course, showing how easily they could get through narrow spaces and around obstacles, and then parallel park.
Then the city put the trucks and equipment on display, at the disposal of anyone who wanted to find out what it was like to sit in the seat of these machines.
Adults and children climbed aboard the vehicle of their choice, and had a great time, looking out from a very different vantage point.
The competition was staffed by off-duty city workers and their spouses, volunteering their time, to make sure this First Roadeo was a success.
The Roadeo was held in conjunction with the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club’s annual Artfest, which had its largest attendance in several years even though inclement weather led many exhibitors to leave before the show concluded Sunday.
