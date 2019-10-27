The city of Venice is beginning Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing Projects in multiple areas.
Work will first begin on roads in North Venice northwest of Laurel Road and Knights Trail.
Other roads to be resurfaced include Bird Bay South; Warfield Avenue South/Grove Street South (including adjacent areas); portions of Venice Bay Adult Park; San Marco Drive; and Pinebrook Way/Sleepy Hollow Road and surrounding streets.
The contractor will be milling and resurfacing roadways in these areas, as well as completing concrete work. Work in each area is anticipated to begin with some sidewalk removal and replacement, and updates for ADA accommodations.
Preliminary concrete work is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting, on Triple Diamond Boulevard, Morse Court, Bluegrass Court, Hostetler Court, Technology Drive, Discovery Way and Precision Drive.
The contractor is then scheduled to move to Bird Bay South to begin concrete work in early November.
Motorists should expect single-lane closures on these roads. Crews are scheduled to complete most of the work Monday through Friday during daytime hours. However, the much of the North Venice portion will be completed at night.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
