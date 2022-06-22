When one is used to seeing excellent theater on main stages and in cabarets, good is just not good enough.
That is possibly the case with the new show in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre — “Rock & Roll Reignited.”
It needed FST’s in-house development team. The creator’s passion for music from the early days of rock and roll just wasn’t enough.
With such past hits as “Twist & Shout” (The Beatles), “Peggy Sue” (Buddy Holly), “The Wanderer” (Diion DiMucci), “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire” (Jerry Lee Lewis), “That’ll be the Day” (Buddy Holly), “Pretty Woman” (Roy Orbison) and “Oh Boy” (another by Buddy Holly), there was not a lot to get the audience up and “Rockin’ All Night,” a song made famous by Ritchie Valens.
Perhaps we have come to expect more here in the Culture Capital of Florida with so many quality theaters, both professional like FST and amateur like Venice Theatre, the second largest community theater in the U.S.
Venice Theatre’s recent production of “Hamlet” in its Pinkerton Theatre was excellent. Asolo Rep’s current world premier of “Hood” is brilliant, a likely candidate to move on to Broadway.
Everything was right about Florida Studio Theatre’s production of “The Play That goes Wrong” in its Gompertz Theatre and “Laughing Matters (Variant 6) Paranoia on Parade” in its Court Cabaret.
“Variant 6 refers to the sixth edition of one of FST’s super clever in-house cabaret creations. FST’s managing director Rebecca Hopkins and FST music maestro Jim Prosser and their creative team know music, mirth and how to create top-drawer entertainment.
Some FST expertise and cast changes could make a huge difference to “Rock & Roll Reignited” and its lukewarm homage to these top-10 Rock classics.
Mike Gallardo, the drummer, is excellent. He kept the pace and earned a few ovations during the evening show on Thursday. Also a hit with the audience on several songs was Nick Gallardo, possibly “a brother by a different mother,” according to the intro.
The one female in the cast, Aurora DuBois, is pretty and can play her bass and also hold it for Buddy Holly-wannabe Jared Mancuso. She also can play an electric guitar and smile. She needs to do more than look pretty and smile. A change in the script is needed here.
As an FST regular I have become used to all four of any foursome on the cabaret stage doing more in the way of entertaining and usually in equal parts. In this case, I blame the writing. There were plenty of times when DuBois could have chimed in with a line or two and should have been given at least one feature number.
If she lacks that ability, then why is she in the show? Nick Gallardo had several feature numbers and made the most of them, which saved the show. He even came on to help adjust Mancuso’s guitar while Mancuso was playing it and something had happened to it.
Mancuso supposedly has performed as Holly in several productions. Yet without being able to play the big bass that Holly was known for standing on while he strumming it, perhaps Mancuso should stick to writing; yet, even that needs work. While he says he is passionate about Holly and the era of Rock ‘n Roll, that passion was not obvious Thursday night.
Catherine Randazzo (artistic oversight), an FST in-house artist, is loaded with talent but if the subject doesn’t listen or is not able to do as suggested, I cannot blame her. I love rock n’ roll as much or more than Mancuso but know my limits. I listen and enjoy. I do not perform.
With an FST touch, this could be a good show. Such great rock music deserves more. This performance did not seem to inspire anyone in the audience to “Twist and Shout.” While that hit was not written by the Beatles nor even performed by them until the mid 80s, this show needed some of that spirit to ignite the audience.
The mics used were correct for the era — no doubt provided by FST, as was Jamie Thygesen, the sound and light operator.
At least the music is good and so are the Gallardos, related to one another or not.
Continuing in the Gompertz is “Ring of Fire, the Music of Johnny Cash.”
For tickets to these or future FST productions, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
