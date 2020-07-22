VNbutton072220

Roger and Valerie Button were honored for their support of the Florida Ranches program for youth at an awards ceremony on Monday. Presenting the award were Mike Kiel, with Florida Ranches, and Sheriff Tom Knight.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

SARASOTA — Sheriff Tom Knight presented awards to a few generous residents on Monday for their continued support of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches program.

Roger Button, a longtime Gondolier Sun correspondent, and his wife Valerie, received their first gold stars and were recognized as being Lifetime Honorary Members of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Likewise, members of the Defenders Motorcycle Club also received their first star and recognition as Honorary Lifetime Members.

In addition, Mike Kiel, the SWFL Donor Relations Officer for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, was presented with a plaque recognizing his five years of service with the association.

