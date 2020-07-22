SARASOTA — Sheriff Tom Knight presented awards to a few generous residents on Monday for their continued support of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches program.
Roger Button, a longtime Gondolier Sun correspondent, and his wife Valerie, received their first gold stars and were recognized as being Lifetime Honorary Members of the Florida Sheriffs Association.
Likewise, members of the Defenders Motorcycle Club also received their first star and recognition as Honorary Lifetime Members.
In addition, Mike Kiel, the SWFL Donor Relations Officer for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, was presented with a plaque recognizing his five years of service with the association.
