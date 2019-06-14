The latest person to throw their hat into the ring for Venice mayor is a leading political activist in the area.
Ron Feinsod is the founder of the political action group in the Greater Venice-Englewood area, Indivisible Venice.
He talks politics twice weekly on WKDW — a North Port based radio station, where he broadcasts Monday and Wednesday evening via a podcast tackling local, state and national issues.
A week ago Feinsod announced his run for Venice mayor on Facebook. But he insists his political activism shouldn't become a "political football" in the upcoming election, he said Thursday.
"This is not about politics at all," Feinsod said. "It's about doing what's best for my hometown. This is about approaching local issues in a nonpartisan way."
Feinsod's Facebook page provides the following background information: He was born in Coral Gables, Florida, but his family moved back to New Jersey when he was two years old. After graduating from Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, just outside New York City, he entered the family business and helped to build the business into one of the most successful family owned and operated retail camera and electronics businesses in N.J.
After selling the business in 2012, he retired to Venice in 2014. He founded Indivisible Venice in February 2017 and has been active in working to increase public awareness of issues that affect the people who live in Southwest Florida.
He's been coming to Venice for the past 15 years, after he and his wife Denise purchased a vacation house in South Venice.
"I love Venice, but I feel that what made Venice the paradise that I fell in love with is beginning to disappear," Feinsod says. "The small town feel is being lost to overbuilding … Let's find the balance between protecting the environment we all love and growth… ."
Feinsod is the third person to vie for the mayoral position. Council Member Bob Daniels and Frankie Abbruzzino, who runs a news aggregator platform called The Scoop, are also running. Daniels will be termed out in November having served three consecutive terms on Council, but can run again as mayor. Abbruzzino previously ran for mayor, losing to current Mayor John Holic, who will also term out in November. A third council seat is also up for grabs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.