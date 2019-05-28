The RotaKids Club of Venice Garden Elementary School in grades 4 to 5 celebrate the success of their collection of new or gently used towels and blankets. All the Items were divided to be donated to the Suncoast Humane Society and Venice Wildlife Center.
Managing the club on behalf of the sponsors, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club is Rotarian Matt Cary and at school level co-sponsors Blake Horst and Lori Kern.
The towels drive ran for two weeks and the collected items were divided into equal amounts for the organizations. It follows the RotaKids previous participation in Go Gold Day, a district wide project to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Proceeds went to The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
In the fall they collected personal toiletry items for Rotary Bright Future’s group at Venice High School to support students in need. They hope to repeat some of those projects and or introduce new ones.
RotaKids in grades 4 and 5 meet once or twice a month at Venice Garden Elementary School, 700 Center Road. Assembling at 7.30 a.m., 30-minutes before school starts, they practice the ethics of adult Rotarians. The objective is to develop their ability and confidence to take up their place in society as responsible, successful and effective citizens both now and in the future.
