Students at Garden Elementary School, 700 Center Road, Venice, gathered recently for the first anniversary of their RotaKids Club.
Joined by members of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, they welcomed their program’s mascot Josh the Otter, aka Rotarian Wendy North, to their school.
As their first project, the Club choose the Josh the Otter child water safety program. Club members have copies of the “Josh the Baby Otter” book to study and spread the message and they repeat the Josh the Otter pledge at every meeting, just as Rotarians say the Four-Way Test.
At their anniversary ceremony, RotaKid members read aloud from the book.
“Josh the Baby Otter” was written by Blake Collinsworth to honor the memory of his 2-year-old son Joshua, who died in 2008 three days after falling into the family pool. It’s published by the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation.
Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club Past President Matthew Cary approached Garden Elementary after learning about RotaKids Clubs at a district conference. The principal approved and two teachers agreed to help.
The Rotary District and the Venice-Nokomis Club each contributed $500 to launch it.
Club members are in grades three to five. They meet every month for 30 minutes before school starts at 7.30 a.m. The Club president is Aiden Cary and the secretary is Iris Kertz.
A District officer said Rotary would like to double the number of RotaKids clubs next year.
