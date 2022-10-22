With its own established disaster response team, Rotary International District 6960 has been helping areas affected by Hurricane Ian in any way it can.
“There is so much more to still be done,” said Susan Courter, the public image chair for Rotary District 6960.
District 6960 covers Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, Collier, Lee, Hendry and Glades counties.
With clubs in each county, the district disaster response team, which had disaster plans already in place before Hurricane Ian, jumped to work immediately.
“The first phase was to make sure everyone was safe,” said Mark Midyett, the district’s committee chair for the disaster response team.
The district checked on all its members to see if anyone needed immediate assistance, Courter said.
The next phase included handing out or collecting food and supplies for those affected. Midyett said the team also helped find some housing options for people who were displaced.
“Within the first few days, we were serving thousands of meals,” Courter said.
Following the immediate assistance for Rotarians and the community, the response team is now helping homeowners in a big way.
“Right now across the entire district, we have six teams that are focused on trying to save homes before it is too late,” Midyett said.
He called the operation “mucking and gutting,” in which teams are removing wet debris and taking out drywall up to around 4 feet.
Teams were also helping with cutting up trees, clearing debris, tarping roofs and helping residents salvage things in their homes.
“North Port has been one of the big focuses,” Courter said.
Midyett said he was in North Port the other day and a crew was helping a house that had 6 feet of water in it after the area flooded.
“Everything in the house was a total loss,” he said.
For the hard-hit homes, he said, the response team will try to partner with Habitat For Humanity to help rebuild.
Courter said families who evacuated and had no idea what their homes looked like were reaching out after the hurricane.
Going through a mobile home park in the aftermath, she noted a volunteer seeing a woman living in her mobile home with a side of the home gone.
“To see that kind of stuff is heartbreaking,” she said.
Since the relief efforts kicked into action, the district’s response team has received 17 semi-truckloads full of supplies and even two air supply deliveries.
“It’s everything from water filtration systems to generators to mattresses” Courter said.
The response team also has four disaster trailers. One of the trailers has toilets and showers available for first responders, two are supply trailers and the other trailer is available for donations.
The donation trailer will be at the University Town Center’s fall festival in Sarasota over the weekend.
“That was a big investment for clubs in our district,” Courter said about the trailers.
The trailers can also be used to deploy to other disaster areas, she said.
As its efforts continue, District 6960 is working with its local Rotary clubs to determine what the needs are in each area.
Anyone looking for assistance, to volunteer or to donate can visit RotaryFl.org.
Volunteers are needed for both physical and nonphysical tasks.
“This is going to be a long-term project,” Midyett said. “It’s not going to be over any time soon.”
