Rotary District 6960 volunteers

Rotary District 6960 volunteers have helped people “muck and gut” their homes along with recovering precious family mementos since Hurricane Ian.

With its own established disaster response team, Rotary International District 6960 has been helping areas affected by Hurricane Ian in any way it can.

North Port "muck and gut"

Rotary District 6960 has been helping residents affected by Hurricane Ian by “mucking and gutting” their damaged homes.

“There is so much more to still be done,” said Susan Courter, the public image chair for Rotary District 6960.

Rotary Englewood collections

Rotary District 6960, which includes Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto Counties, has been utilizing its disaster response team.


Rotary Indigo Mobile Home Park cleanup

Local Rotary clubs have been helping clean up areas affected by the hurricane, such as Indigo Isles Mobile Home Park in Englewood.
North Port "muck and gut" sweep

Rotary District 6960 volunteers help "muck and gut" a North Port home impacted by Hurricane Ian. 
