Celebrate life in Venice, eat, drink and be merry by the beaches of the beautiful Gulf of Mexico while doing so much good for the community.
Only for one afternoon, the annual festival, the Toast to Venice, is set for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday March 12, at Maxine Barritt Park near Sharky’s at 1800 Harbor Drive South.
Venice Nokomis Rotarians provide a compilation of delicious food for every appetite prepared by top Venice restaurants while also featuring music by The TJ Hitt Band of Venice.
Guests can enjoy bourbon tasting and sample a variety of fine wines provided in partnership with Sarasota Wine and Spirits. There is beer sampling from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing and rum tasting provided by Papas Pilar Rum of Key West.
There will be competitions to find gifts and prizes, a silent auction that includes restaurant gift certificates, sports/movie memorabilia, jewelry items, theater tickets, local artwork, wine, food baskets and more.
A "Barrell of Booze," including wines and spirits, will be raffled off and there is a 50/50 drawing.
Restaurants participating with their own specialties include Café Venice, Valenti’s, Fin’s/Sharky’s, Snook Haven, Brew Burgers, Bonefish Grill, Pinchers, Cote France, British Open Pub, Chaz51, Made In Italy, Starbucks and Marco’s Pizza.
Attendees must be 21 years and older. Pre-admission tickets are $65 and can be purchased online at:
Tickets also can be purchased at Roberts Insurance Group, Young Hanks & Hanks CPA’s and the Boone Law Firm. Tickets are $75 at the door.
Event sponsors include Venice Gondolier, Venice Apothecary, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Engel & Volker’s Realtors, Boone Law Firm, Hanley Homes Group, Beebe Design Studio, Young, Hanks & Hanks, Ramos Pain Center, Edward Jones Financial, Cubic Advisors, Great Florida Insurance and Korszen Financial Group.
TTV proceeds will directly benefit area community charities and projects of the Venice Nokomis Rotary Club.
