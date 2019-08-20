In its search for non-traditional students Venice Nokomis Rotary Club Foundation chairman Robert Waldron with colleagues found six candidates who each were awarded $1500 scholarships.
A Venice High School graduate in class of 98, with two children, recipient Christine Pomerleau is working on Interdisciplinary studies at Florida International University in Miami hoping to graduate in 2020 with her bachelors and go on with further studies.
Jessica Miles a recipient, a Venice High School graduate of class 98 is studying to be a Pharmacist at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lakewood Ranch. Employed at a Publix Pharmacy she has the goal of being a partner in a compound pharmacy.
A Riverview graduate in the class of 87, recipient Stacey Chaisson has three children and is studying early education special needs at the State College of Florida in Venice. Her goal is one day having her own classroom.
Recipient Elizabeth Nakienlny is studying international affairs at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland. Unable to attend were recipients Kimberly Dender studying to be a firefighter/EMT at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota and Laura Williamson studying to be a Registered Nurse at Galeon College of Nursing in St. Petersburg.
The Rotary Club formed the Foundation in 1989 and has distributed more than $200,000 in scholarships. With the purpose of providing assistance to deserving South County students of any age as they pursue higher education at a university, college, technical school, trade school or vocational school.
