Rotary Club

Holding a check representing $99,193 for a Rotary Club project is (l-r) Rotarian George Lewis, Ruth Bowling of Advent Health, and Rotary Club President David Pankiw.

 PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

VENICE — For the second year, members of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club along with clubs in Florida and elsewhere participated in raising funding totaling $99,193 for a Rotary Global Grant.

"Our contribution to this Global Grant was $35,000", said David Pankiw, president of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club.


   
