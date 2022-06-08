At the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club meeting, David Pankiw, center, president-elect of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, holds a $15,000 check with Iryna Vashchuk DiScipio, president of development of the non-profit Revived Solders Ukraine, and Andrew Futey, president of the Ukrainian Congress of America.
VENICE — Having raised $30,000 to support the Ukrainian people, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club is distributing the money to two organizations, said David Pankiw, president-elect of the club.
Those two include Revived Soldiers Ukraine and the Ukrainian Congress of America.
Representing Revived Soldiers Ukraine at the recent Rotary meeting was Iryna Vashchuk DiScipio, president of development of the non-profit. That organization received a $15,000 check.
Describing in detail what soldiers and civilians are facing in Ukraine as Russia continues to attack, DiScipio outlined her organization’s role: “A project we are doing is the Rehabilitation Hospital for paralyzed soldiers,” DiScipio said. “We are looking at how much new and used equipment has to be purchased to get it open next year.”
The other organization receiving a $15,000 check from Venice-Nokomis Rotary is the Ukrainian Congress of America, which promotes the Ukrainians identity and culture. That organization was represented by its president, Andrew Futey.
The Venice-Nokomis donation was the first by the club to assist Ukrainians, said Pankiw, a Ukrainian who has been communicating and working with Rotary clubs in western Ukraine for more than three years.
The club is still taking donations. Donors can visit the club website, or mail checks to the Venice Nokomis Rotary Foundation with the memo “Ukraine.” Deposits also will be accepted at First Horizon Bank branch or by mail to Young Hanks and Hanks CPA, 229 Nokomis Ave. Venice, FL, 34285.
