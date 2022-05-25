NOKOMIS — Spots are still open for the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club 2022 golfing tournament, set for Saturday, June 11 at Calusa Lakes Golf Club in Nokomis.
Sold out when first held in 2021, this four-person scramble has a shotgun start at 8.30 a.m. Golfers are recommended to arrive early to register and enjoy breakfast sandwiches and drinks in the complimentary Bloody Mary/Screwdriver tent.
The scramble includes 18 holes of golf with cart, breakfast, lunch and beverages provided, along with a goodie bag. The cost is $90 per person or $360 per foursome. There will be a raffle for prizes, as well as various contests, including a putting contest.
Calusa Lakes Golf Club features 6,740 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. Course rating is 72.7, and it has a slope rating of 127 on Bermuda grass. Designed by Ted McAnlis, the course opened in 1991.
For non-golfers, organizer Rotarian Wendy North has several opportunities to be an Eagle or Birdie sponsor or participate with a $100 tee sign. Rotarians invite donations to their golfer prize pool and raffle.
This event is being specially staged to assist the Rotarians to raise funds for their 2022 Investment in Youth grant program. To sign-up, send email to wendyrotary@comcast.net. Or visit the club website at venicenokomis rotary.org.
