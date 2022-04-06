From left, Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, 2020 Police Officer of the Year; Andrew Nelson, 2021 Police Officer of the Year; Adam Daneman and Captain Andy Leisenring received a thank you from the Venice Suncoast Rotary at their Hometown Heroes Dinner.
Tom and Tracy Knight attend the Venice Suncoast Rotary Hometown Heroes dinner. Tom is the retired Sarasota County Sheriff and was the keynote speaker at the event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, 2020 Police Officer of the Year; Andrew Nelson, 2021 Police Officer of the Year; Adam Daneman and Captain Andy Leisenring received a thank you from the Venice Suncoast Rotary at their Hometown Heroes Dinner.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice Assistant Fire Chief Nathan McManus and 2021 Firefighter of the Year Ryan Behling were on hand to represent the Venice firefighters at the Venice Suncoast Rotary 3rd Annual Hometown Heroes Awards and dinner.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Venice Suncoast Rotary officers and board members are Don Moore, Cindy Rogers, Dennis Stroyer, Gary Hughes, Mike Tomlin, Mallory Lasoro, President David Lusty and John Kearney.
“It is awesome the Rotary does this,” retired Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said as he addressed the group at the Venice Suncoast Rotary Hometown Heroes dinner.
He talked about the importance of realizing that first responders are real people.
“They tic a little differently,” he added, “because deep down, they care about people ... They have families.”
The Rotary Club of Venice Suncoast honored Andrew Nelson, 2020 Police Officer of the Year; Adam Daneman, 2021 Police Officer of the Year; Matthew Tomer, 2020 Firefighter of the Year; and Ryan Behling, 2021 Firefighter of the Year.
Jeff Lunsford was honored as the 2021 Paramedic of the Year.
“Thank you for all the community support,” Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe told the group. “These men want to give the best care to this community.”
He gave a brief overview of each of the men honored by the Rotary. Each one received a plaque and a certificate showing $1,000 donated to the Rotary Foundation in their name.
Rotary President David Lusty introduced several videos with congratulations and thanks to the honorees from Senator Rick Scott, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Petronis and Congressman Greg Steube.
Thank you, Rotarians, for honoring these terrific first responders who keep us safe.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Tom Knight. While in office, in addition to his police work, Sheriff Knight was on hand at fundraisers, lending his endorsement to projects like Children First.
He was often a speaker at luncheons and meetings.
Sheriff Knight always supported his deputies, speaking kindly of the officers, giving the impression they were colleagues and family.
At the Rotary dinner, the retired Sheriff said about his work, “I loved it. It was rewarding and exciting. I felt a sense of purpose.”
In retirement, he continues living the values he finds important to promote the well-being of the county. Sheriff Knight is a graduate of Venice High School. He knows the heart of Venice. He is interested in people and in their work.
The Sheriff enjoys spending time with his family and because he has the time these days, he has become a popular dog walker in town. Sheriff Knight is kind, warm and humble.
He has a gift for making anyone he talks to feel important.
Sheriff Tom Knight is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
