VENICE — Helping veterans with financial assistance to pay rent, buy groceries or find a place to live got a boost from the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club.

The club's program of placing flags in yards on patriotic holidays raised a record $28,000 that will go to assisting vets, said Rotarian Jack Kurschner, a World Wat II veteran and chairman of the yard flag project.


