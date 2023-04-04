Receiving $7,000 for their organizations are (l-r) Ron Buckley of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Don McLean of the American Legion, presenter Rotarian Jack Kurschner and Phillip Mocklen of My Warrior's Place. Mike Fenn of the Disabled American Veterans is not pictured.
VENICE — Helping veterans with financial assistance to pay rent, buy groceries or find a place to live got a boost from the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club.
The club's program of placing flags in yards on patriotic holidays raised a record $28,000 that will go to assisting vets, said Rotarian Jack Kurschner, a World Wat II veteran and chairman of the yard flag project.
The $28,000 will be split evenly between the American Legion, DAV Post 101, VFW Post 8181 and My Warrior's Place.
Accepting the check on behalf of the American Legion, Commander Don McLain said the money would go to services such as yoga, PTSD counseling and social activities.
Phil Mockler with My Warrior's Place said his organization would use the money to help veterans in the area with a whole host of services. He gave an example of a combat vet whose husband died of cancer, leaving her alone with young children. Their home suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian but My Warriors Place got involved and helped out.
The Rotary project that generated the money for these organizations involves the club placing flags in yards in communities in Venice and Wellen Park for the ZIP codes of 34285 ,34275, 34292 and
34293.
Flags are erected by Rotarians prior to and removed shortly after each of the four patriotic holidays, including Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day-9/11 and Veterans Day. In the first year of the project, the club placed flags in the yards of 90 homes.
That number has now grown to 900.
To order the flag display for 2023, the cost is $50. Visit venicenokomisrotary.org or send email to jaromano392@gmail.com. People can also anonymously donate money so that flags can be placed in the yards of those who cannot afford it.
