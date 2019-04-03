Volunteering alongside members of the Venice High School Rotaract Club serving delicious cuisines provided by a local restaurant helped Kalista Khadaran earn a coveted place as a 2019 Rotary Overseas Exchange Student.
She will be representing Rotary Clubs in Southwest Florida in this annual project going to Columbia where she plans to join a Rotary host family. She will learn the language, culture, attend a local college and visit Rotary Clubs in Columbia.
The 18-year-old student, Khadaran had to raise $2,000 to participate in the year long project as an exchange student. Following a call to support her without donating money, Venice Nokomis Rotary President Jane Mendola invited her to earn funds towards it by assisting club members in one of their fundraising projects.
Inviting her to come and work at the Toast To Venice, her father drove her from West Bradenton to Maxine Barritt Park last Saturday for the Rotarians annual Toast To Venice. She worked all afternoon with two Venice High School Rotaract members on one of the refreshment booths.
“I will be part of a Rotary Club in Columbia, helping out and it will be an overall lifetime experience with the Rotary,” said an excited Khadaran. “This is fun today working with everyone in Venice.”
When the announcement of her need to raise funds was presented by Mendola to the club they provided funds and donated a total of more than $540 towards Khadaran’s project.
