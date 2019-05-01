In the past 25 years Venice Nokomis Rotary Club has provided scholarships to older recipients who want to return to college for career advancement.
Opportunities exist in the workplace for those willing to study their chosen career, possibly a nurse, fireman or engineer. The Rotary Club provides the funds to assist those chosen to attain the skills required.
Rotarian Robert Waldron, chairman of the scholarship committee recalled providing scholarships to a working mom wanting financial assistance to return to college to complete her original studies and a dad raising a family who sought a scholarship to attain a better paying career.
Non-traditional adult students are encouraged to apply. Higher education programs include universities, colleges, community colleges, technical schools, trade schools and vocational schools that award degrees or professional certification.
The club is accepting scholarship applications to support full-time or part-time students who graduated school, were unable to complete their studies and reside in the South Sarasota County area. Applicants should demonstrate potential for success in higher education, but lack the necessary financial resources.
The Rotary scholarship program provides financial assistance to qualified students giving them an opportunity to better themselves and their families and in so doing, better our community while keeping in mind the Rotary Four Way Test.
An application can be found on the Club’s website: www.VeniceNokomisRotary.org Applications are due May 30, 2019. For additional information, call Rotarian Robert Waldron at 941-486-2206.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.