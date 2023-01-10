VENICE — The Venice Nokomis Rotary Club 31st Arts & Crafts & Entertainment Festival will be held Jan. 14-15 as the first major public event of the New Year.
Taking place on the two-day Martin Luther King weekend, the event is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds alongside the Circus Bridge.
Admission is $5 and children under 10 are free. Parking is free, and Rotarians welcome past supporters together with all the newcomers in Nokomis, Englewood, Wellen Park, North Port and Sarasota. All money raised goes back into the community via club grants, including many youth activities.
Bringing new and fascinating items from their home states, more than 80 artists and craftspeople will offer high quality art and jewelry at the event. Local crafts people will show their works and ideas.
A thrill for kids and families is hooking yellow plastic ducks from a pool to see if they have the winner of an overseas cruise. Rotarians and Venice High School Interact Club members check each duck’s number to see if it is a winner of the many prizes.
Proceeds from this event help local students pursue future college opportunities.
The ever-popular Rotarians “beer and wine tent” ensures visitors’ thirst needs are met. It is supplemented with tasty and tantalizing food available from servers of six food trucks.
Enjoy the free entertainment on the show-mobile stage during the weekend. On Saturday, it starts at noon with Mark Murray’s Hot Cargo, followed by the Brown Campbell Blues Band and the Zach Regan & The Seven Seventy-Six Band. On Sunday, Paisley Craze performs from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Popular with visitors is seeing and meeting owners of antique vehicles and British cars. The antique vehicles are exhibiting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the same times on Sunday for the British Car show.
Visitors can also enjoy the annual display in the School Children’s Art Show. It features submissions from Venice High School, Venice Elementary and schools in the district. For younger visitors, there is fun in the playground playing, climbing and sliding for a small admission price.
Courtesy rides from your car to the festival entrance in golf carts is provided by Affordable Golf Carts of Venice. Admission is $5. Pre-Admission tickets at $3 are available until Jan. 13 at VeniceNokomis.org/Art-Fest
