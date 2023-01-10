VENICE — The Venice Nokomis Rotary Club 31st Arts & Crafts & Entertainment Festival will be held Jan. 14-15 as the first major public event of the New Year.

Taking place on the two-day Martin Luther King weekend, the event is set for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds alongside the Circus Bridge.


