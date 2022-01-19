Rotarian Jack Kurschner (far right), founder of Rotary’s Flags Across Venice-Nokomis, presents $18,000 from the program to, from left Terry Perkins of the American Legion, Mike Finncran of the Disabled American Veterans and Bill Bowen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
VENICE — Thanking all 455 participants in the 2021 Rotary Club Flag program, Rotarian Jack Kurschner, program founder and a World War II survivor, introduced the largest veterans donation.
As a result of the program, he said, the club was donating $18,000.
Three local group representatives attended, and Veteran Terry Perks of the American Legion expressed thanks. They assist veterans and their children. Additionally, they operate Project Vet Relief, assisting PTSD and suicide vets.
Veteran Bill Bowen, coordinator of care for veterans, spoke about an injured veteran who received serious injuries in crossfire while saving a child almost captured by insurgents.
She subsequently developed PTSD, an issue preventing her from working. The American Legion paid for her to have an “Angel” service dog, then negotiated her claim of 70% benefit, both enabling her to work from home and enjoy life.
Kurschner said Rotarians thank all those residents who support the flag project. Since launching in 2017 with 40 participants, it has continued to expand and is already growing to 600 in 2022.
In those four years, the club has been able to donate almost $50,000 to assist local veterans.
How The Flag Program Works
This year, residents in the Venice-Nokomis area, full or part-time, can participate in having an American flag on a 10-foot pole, fitted into a Rotary provided holder outside homes.
It is delivered, set-up on 5 patriotic holidays — Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day — then collected and stored for $45 annually
It is available to those living or having a relative living in the current Venice Nokomis area of the following ZIP codes: 34285, 34275, 34292 and 34293.
To participate in the “Flags Across Venice-Nokomis” program, mail a check for a minimum of $45 for each home to be decorated, made payable to Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Program, to Venice-Nokomis Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.