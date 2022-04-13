VENICE — The Jacaranda roundabout has reclaimed its crown as the most accident-prone intersection in unincorporated Sarasota County.
The crash rate at the roundabout has been the highest for intersections in four of the last five years, according to county crash summary reports for 2016 to 2020, the most recent year available.
In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, it had 54 crashes on annual average daily traffic of 40,116 trips through the intersection, for a rate of 3.69 crashes per million vehicles miles under the formula the county uses.
Jacaranda Roundabout 2022 from Peter Tavino on Vimeo.
In 2019, it was second to the River Road/Winchester Boulevard intersection, which is signalized, even though it had more than twice as many crashes — 48 compared to 19.
For 2020, the most crash-prone signalized intersection was Bee Ridge Road and Beneva Road, which was second in 2019 and first in 2018. It had a rate of 3.27 crashes per MVM.
Intersections take a back seat to road segments for crash rate, however.
A 0.12-mile-long segment of Clark Road, from Catamaran Drive to Interstate 75, had a rate of 8.15 crashes per MVM in 2020 because the formula for segments factors in their length.
In fact, all of the top 20 highest segment crash rates were higher than those at both types of intersection.
Five segments are in the Venice area, including the section of Center Road from the bypass to Pinebrook Road. With 15 crashes and a crash rate of 7.56 per MVM, it ranks third.
When the roundabout was constructed in 2011 to replace the signalized intersection at Jacaranda Boulevard and East Venice Avenue, it was touted as being safer and more efficient.
The traffic volume for 2020 was actually the lowest since 2016 but both the number of crashes and the crash rate were the highest since then.
Video of the roundabout from 2016 can be viewed at:
As measured by injuries, the intersection is doing its job. There have been no fatalities in the five-year period and only 10 total injuries.
Of them, four were reported as incapacitating — defined as an injury with “visible signs” and from which the person had to be taken form the scene — and six as nonincapacitating.
An additional 19 “possible” injuries — nothing visible but the person complained of pain or a momentary loss of consciousness — were reported.
The roundabout was redesigned in 2017 and the majority of the injuries occurred before then. In 2016, there were 74 crashes, with six injuries (three incapacitating, three not) and five possible injuries.
Other than the number of possible injuries, equaled in 2020, none of those statistics has been matched since then.
The other nine roundabouts in the county had 68 crashes combined and a crash rate ranging from 0.64 per MMV to 2.29 per MMV. All but one has a traffic volume less that half that of the Jacaranda roundabout.
In the 7,734 crashes in the county in 2020, there were 54 fatalities, 1,047 injuries and 1,776 possible injuries.
Intoxication was involved in 356 crashes. In 73 of them, there were injuries and in 13 there was a fatality.
The most common type of collision was rear-end (41%) and the most common location was “nonjunction.”
February was the worst month for crashes, with 4 p.m. the most dangerous time of day.
Drivers ages 21-29 accounted for 15% of crashes — the biggest age group — while those 60 and up (including those 60-69, 70-79, 80-89 and 90 and up) were involved in 26% combined.
There were 81 pedestrian-related crashes in 2020, of which 76 involved an injury or a fatality. There were 11 deaths, including fatal crashes at U.S. 41 and Alligator Drive and North Nokomis Avenue and West Tampa Avenue.
Bicycles were involved in 202 crashes, with an injury or fatality in 161 of them.
Seven locations had more than one bicycle-related crash, with two each at the bypass and Center Road and the bypass and East Venice Avenue and U.S. 41, and Pan American Boulevard in North Port.
A crash involving a bike at U.S. 41 and Laurel Road resulted in a fatality.
