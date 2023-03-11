Derelict vessel

A sailboat lies partially underwater in Roberts Bay after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. The City Council may ask Sarasota County to create an "anchorage limitation area" in the bay to reduce the risk boats will be abandoned.  

VENICE — The City Council is going to consider asking Sarasota County to impose regulations on the long-term mooring of boats in Roberts Bay.

The city has “historically” had problems with live-aboard vessels moored off the Higel Park boat ramp for extended periods, a memo from Assistant City Manager James Clinch and Special Operations Marine Unit Officer Paul Joyce says.


Limitation area

In this graphic, the gold line indicates the Venice city limit and the green line shows the potential boundaries of an "anchorage limitation area" in Roberts Bay.
