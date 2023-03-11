A sailboat lies partially underwater in Roberts Bay after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. The City Council may ask Sarasota County to create an "anchorage limitation area" in the bay to reduce the risk boats will be abandoned.
VENICE — The City Council is going to consider asking Sarasota County to impose regulations on the long-term mooring of boats in Roberts Bay.
The city has “historically” had problems with live-aboard vessels moored off the Higel Park boat ramp for extended periods, a memo from Assistant City Manager James Clinch and Special Operations Marine Unit Officer Paul Joyce says.
When such boats break free in bad weather, they become navigational hazards and are at greater risk of sinking, becoming an environmental hazard as well.
That happened with five boats that weren’t properly secured during Hurricane Ian, the memo says. The city bears the expense of having them removed.
The bay is considered “Waters of the State,” and state regulations “are very limited,” according to the memo. The city has several times considered whether to create a mooring field in the bay but hasn’t moved forward on the idea.
A state statute that authorizes a county to create an “anchorage limitation area” with additional regulations on vessel anchoring may be at least a partial solution.
“The implementation of an anchorage limitation area would prevent a person from anchoring a vessel for more than 45 consecutive days,” it says. “This would effectively work to keep the area clear of long-term live-aboard and derelict vessels, and instead encourage intermittent anchoring for visitors to the Venice area.”
The Council needs to start the process of creating the limitation area by requesting the county to act, which it will discuss doing on Tuesday.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider, after several continuances, an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a site-and-development plan amendment for the installation of three pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf and River Club.
• Consider approving the purchase of the 2.33-acre parcel at 252 Seaboard Ave. from Argos Ready Mix LLC for $1.4 million.
• Consider a $6,486,955 budget amendment.
• Consider accepting utilities and improvements installed by 2705 Venice Properties LLC on Curry Lane.
• Hear a presentation from John Holic and Melinda Short, of the Venice Yacht Club, on its Roberts Bay Artificial Reef Project. They’ll be asking the Council to contribute $5,000 toward it.
• Hear a presentation from City Arborist Jim Yelverton on tree-planting plans and promotions.
• Consider directing staff to compile a list of electric vehicle charging stations owned, controlled or planned by the city, and the costs associated with them.
• Consider authorizing the mayor to establish a Centennial Planning Task Force. Venice was incorporated as a town in 1926 and as a city in 1927.
• Swear in new Venice Police Officer Gerald Miehle and swear in Police Officer Rodrigo Morales on his promotion to sergeant.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” header.
