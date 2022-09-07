VENICE — Volunteer Russ Johnson received a standing ovation from the more than 900 people in the auditorium of the Caribe Royale Convention Center at the annual Florida Recreation and Park Association Conference in Orlando.
In the program, Russ was described as a “Super Volunteer.” The Individual Service Award Russ received reflected his leadership as a “super volunteer” for 20 years.
It recognized his work at the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve and Knights Trail Park Gun Range. It noted his leadership roles within Friends of Sarasota County Parks and Friends of Carlton Reserve.
It described Russ as a “multi-faceted volunteer; he is willing to lend a hand wherever needed.”
Terry Redman, Monty Andrews and John Hinshaw traveled with Russ to Orlando. They were proud to see their friend and volunteer partner receive the recognition and the only standing ovation of the awards.
In Venice, Johnson and Redman are at the gun range every morning at 4 a.m. to collect casings, turn them in and donate the profits. Russ worked to get Venice designated as a bike friendly community.
He and Andrews have overseen more than 200 tree plantings around Venice. Johnson and volunteers make sure all the trees have lights at the Blalock Park Christmas Lights Festival.
Until it was automated, Johnson showed up every day with Andrews to turn the light on and off. He is on hand every day making sure all the lights are working perfectly.
Johnson is a regular with Venice Area Beautification Inc. and works on most of their projects using his red truck to haul trash. He plans to retire and has donated his truck to the VABI team but not before buying new tires for the vehicle.
In his spare time, Johnson volunteers at the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
