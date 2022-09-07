Russ Johnson

From left, John Hinshaw, Russ Johnson, Monty Andrews and Terry Redman attend the Florida Recreation and Parks Association Conference in Orlando. Russ received the Individual Service Award.
VENICE — Volunteer Russ Johnson received a standing ovation from the more than 900 people in the auditorium of the Caribe Royale Convention Center at the annual Florida Recreation and Park Association Conference in Orlando.

In the program, Russ was described as a “Super Volunteer.” The Individual Service Award Russ received reflected his leadership as a “super volunteer” for 20 years.


