VENICE -— Immaculée Ilibagiza, a survivor of the Rwandan Holocaust, will be the guest speaker at Venice's Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

"Certain that her witness of heroic mercy has the power to transform people into agents of hope and reconciliation in a world so much in need of healing, we encourage everyone to come," the Very Rev. Msgr. Patrick Dubois said in a press release.


