For those of you who have been reading my column for a while, you know that our daily COVID-19 update was the most-read story every week for 59 straight weeks.
Then, finally, it fell out of the Top Five, and we eventually stopped writing it. COVID-19 looked like it was being handled and life was returning to normal.
Then the nasty, highly infectious delta variant of coronavirus arrived. And now, for the first time in months, our most-read story is once again about coronavirus.
We spoke with critical-care pulmonologist Dr. Joseph Seaman, who takes care of patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In this story, he talks about how the number of COVID-19 patients dropped to near zero there. He felt the worst was over.
But then...
“Literally overnight, our numbers were doubling,” he said, until a record 201 people with the illness were hospitalized at one point last week.
This story talks a lot about the age of people getting coronavirus this time around. And, yes, people are still dying from COVID-19.
I had hoped we'd never see a story on the pandemic in the Top Five again, but it looks like we may have another year of sickness, panic and death.
To get the local doctor's perspective on what is happening here in our neighborhoods, read the full story at:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2: Englewood farmers market no more
Our readers love stories about food. When I saw this sad story in our paper, I knew it would be in the Top Five.
After a decade attracting thousands to West Dearborn Street for fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh-baked bread and steaming tins of paella, the Englewood Farmers Market is no more.
Over the past 10 years, roughly 1 million people have been to this amazing market. But for the upcoming season, the farmers market needed to find an alternate site while Sarasota County builds a permanent stage, band shell, sidewalks and restrooms in the plaza.
And, well, they couldn't. That effectively ended the market's existence.
To read exactly what happened and hear the reaction from residents, visit:
3: Washington developer to build condos in Punta Gorda
I think that those of us who have lived here for years get numb to news that thousands of home are being planned for an area of our community.
Wellen Park (also known as West Villages) is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. And new developments are still being built in other communities across our area.
The latest news is about planned condos in Punta Gorda.
Washington company Harbor Custom Development announced it had closed on 40-plus acres of property on Charlotte Harbor for $4.7 million. The company plans to build 189 condominium units on the vacant property, located at 115 N. Marion Court.
And we all know how this will go. Those condos will sell right away. In fact, a big chunk likely will get sold before construction. That's how much people love Florida.
To learn more about this planned project, visit:
4: Port Charlotte man gets stuck in mud, gets arrested for littering
OK, after reading that headline on the website, how could you not read the story? It's just so odd.
A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling an area around 8:30 a.m. and found fresh muddy tire tracks leading into a vacant lot on Lingayen Street in Port Charlotte.
The deputy followed the tracks on foot into the woods to find William Kenneth Blount, 24, standing beside a white Ford Expedition with a trailer disconnected in front of the vehicle.
And, well, you have to read the story for yourself. This is too odd to try to get in a few sentences in this column. You can follow this weird tale at:
5: North Port teen ID'd as drive-by shooter, faces Aug. 27 hearing
When we publish stories on local shootings, I know people immediately look to see if the violence happened near them.
In this case, the shooting happened a few blocks away from me. When you realize that something so bad happened so close, you learn to stop saying, "Well, that never happens here."
In this crime, a North Port 15-year-old has been identified as the alleged shooter who killed an 18-year-old in June.
Details of Micah Dankowitz's slaying should surface when Navarius Omarion Mason is charged in a Sarasota County courtroom on Aug. 27.
The story talks about all the kids allegedly involved and even has comments from the mothers of some of the kids.
To read these comments and better understand what happened, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier.
