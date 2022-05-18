Safe boating event to be held on Saturday STAFF REPORT May 18, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A safe boating event with a life jacket drive and safety checks will take place in Venice on Saturday as part of National Safe Boating Week.The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 301 East Venice Avenue by the Venice Train Depot.There will be a life jacket drive where people can help fill a boat with new and gently used life jackets, which will be used at loaner stations around the area.Attendees can also receive a free vessel safety check, learn about pet safety and any other questions can be answered by boating experts.The event is hosted by the city of Venice, Venice Police Department, Sea Tow Venice, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 of Venice, and Venice Sail and Power Squadron. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.