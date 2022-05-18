VENICE — A safe boating event with a life jacket drive and safety checks will take place in Venice on Saturday as part of National Safe Boating Week.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 301 East Venice Avenue by the Venice Train Depot.

There will be a life jacket drive where people can help fill a boat with new and gently used life jackets, which will be used at loaner stations around the area.

Attendees can also receive a free vessel safety check, learn about pet safety and any other questions can be answered by boating experts.

The event is hosted by the city of Venice, Venice Police Department, Sea Tow Venice, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 of Venice, and Venice Sail and Power Squadron.

