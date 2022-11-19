Brachytherapy team

Drs. Matthew Biagioli, M.D., left, and Kunal Saigal, M.D., are the high-dose-rate brachytherapy team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. 

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has added yet another weapon to its cancer-fighting arsenal.

High-dose-rate brachytherapy is now available at its Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, a news release states.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments