SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has added yet another weapon to its cancer-fighting arsenal.
High-dose-rate brachytherapy is now available at its Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, a news release states.
An earlier technique, continuous low-dose brachytherapy, involves placing radioactive seeds inside the patient's body for an extended period of time, which requires a hospital stay in isolation, often for days, to complete the treatment.
Prostate cancer patients often have radioactive seeds permanently implanted.
HDR brachytherapy is an accelerated treatment that allows physicians to deliver equivalent doses of radiation in as little as one to four outpatient treatments that last just a few minutes each.
The radioactive source is removed after each session, allowing the patient to go home the same day and safely be around others, including children and pregnant women.
“For people with certain cancers, HDR brachytherapy offers a shorter yet more effective option because it uses computerized 3-D imaging and a robotic device, or afterloader, to precisely place the radioactive source within the tumor or at-risk tissue and deliver radiation therapy,” said Kunal Saigal, M.D., who oversees radiation oncology services at Sarasota Memorial’s Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute.
“The highly targeted, highly controlled process allows us to individualize treatment plans based on each patient’s unique tumor and anatomy and radiate the cancer cells while reducing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues and organs.”
HDR brachytherapy has demonstrated superior outcomes for several types of cancer, including uterine (endometrial) and prostate cancers, Saigal said.
Many women who have had surgery to remove endometrial cancer can reduce their risk of recurrence with four brief outpatient treatments, while early-stage prostate cancers can be treated in as little as two sessions, he said.
For more advanced tumors, brachytherapy can be combined with external-beam radiation therapy to optimize treatment outcomes by delivering more effective doses of radiation therapy to the tumor.
Saigal and radiation oncologist Matthew Biagioli, M.D., both fellowship trained in brachytherapy, will administer the HDR treatments in the Jellison Cancer Institute brachytherapy suite.
HDR brachytherapy is covered by most insurance plans.
For more information or help with physician referrals, call Sarasota Memorial’s HealthLine at 941-917-7777.
