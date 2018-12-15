The project is in the early stages but the Venice City Council is already getting some pushback on moving Fire Station No. 1.
An analysis by Sweet Sparkman Architects recommended building a new station on the southwest corner of the City Hall property, opposite where the existing station sits.
The concept is for a two-story, 11,000-square-foot facility that includes a meeting room, a fitness area and 10 bunk areas of 120 square feet each.
Staff is negotiating a contract with the firm for architectural services.
The location would allow the existing station to remain in use until the new one opens. Rebuilding on the current site would have required a temporary station be built elsewhere on the island.
But as configured in Sweet Sparkman’s conceptual plan, it would also mean that departing vehicles would exit onto Avenue des Parques, which would lose its southern median and some parking spaces.
Those potential changes worry residents of La Granada condominiums, across Avenue des Parques from the City Hall property.
Writing as president of the board of directors, Katherine Hester says that safety is their “first and foremost” concern.
Avenue des Parques is heavily traveled by motorists and pedestrians, she wrote, and heavy equipment entering it needing to make an immediate left to use Granada Avenue to get to a main road, with limited visibility, “would seem an accident waiting to happen.”
There’s also the matter of the noise and lights of the station and the equipment, she wrote, which could affect both the residents’ quality of life and lower their property values.
For those reasons it would be preferable, she wrote, if vehicles exited onto Granada instead of Avenue des Parques.
The removal of the median would “ruin the ambience and diminish the charm of the neighborhood,” she wrote, because “the medians have been a signature feature of the beautiful and historic Venice Island….”
The parking spaces, she wrote, have “always served our residents as well as the public.”
Writing for herself and her husband, La Granada resident Jane Craig echoed Hester’s concerns and added that changes to Avenue des Parques would affect the balance John Nolen created between it and the area immediately north of West Venice Avenue.”
“Altering this planned symmetry would undermine the unique historical symmetrical city layout …,” she wrote, “and is contrary to the recent efforts of the city to beautify the downtown area.
“Repurposing this area as an extension of the fire station would interrupt the continuity of the park-like atmosphere that defines this stretch so eloquently.”
The council will have plenty of time to consider resident input. The contract for architectural services won’t come before it for approval until next year and the project itself is mostly unfunded.
Sweet Sparkman’s estimated cost is $7.2 million, while so far the city only has $2 million of 1-cent sales surtax money in a building fund last year that’s not restricted to the fire station. The same contribution is projected for the next five years.
Getting the station built before all the money is in hand will require some financing, City Manage Ed Lavallee has told the Council.
More money would have been available if the council had adopted a fire protection fee but at least for now the idea has been shelved.
A fire impact fee was adopted earlier this year but the revenue projection for FY2018-19 is only $117,600. Impact fees can only be used to expand the capacity of the service they’re collected for, so it’s unclear how much of that money, if any, could be spent on a replacement station.
The possibility of a bond issue to fund the station was briefly floated last year but never reached the serious discussion phase.
