SARASOTA COUNTY — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be enhancing crime prevention efforts as students and visitors vacation to the area for spring break.
There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at the local beaches and popular entertainment locations to help prevent crimes and disrupt incidents before they occur.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages people to take responsibility by staying up to date on current CDC guidelines during their visit.
The following are tips to keep in mind for both residents and visitors, whether staying local or visiting elsewhere:
• Be familiar with your surroundings, including nearby streets and landmarks.
• Keep valuables out of sight by locking them in a trunk or hotel room safe.
• Always carry wallets, purses, room and car keys securely.
• Lock the doors and windows at your hotel and always lock your vehicle.
• Obey traffic signals, speed limits and avoid any distractions.
• Use crosswalks and sidewalks. Make your presence known to motorists.
• Never advertise your plans to strangers both in person and online.
• Stay with your group and never leave with a stranger.
• Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service.
• Be observant and report any suspicious activity.
• If visiting a public beach, remember to “pack in and pack out.” Keep shorelines litter-free by taking everything with you when leaving.
Spring Break spans both March and April in Sarasota County and coincides with various local events. Crime prevention efforts will use multiple agency resources, including mobile assets to reach areas throughout the county based on events and activities.
“This is a great time of year to experience Sarasota County’s beautiful parks, beaches, and entertainment,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.
“In order to keep our community safe during Spring Break, we increase education and enforcement efforts but equally as important, we rely on partnerships within the community to deter crime. Citizens are encouraged to connect with our deputies, follow the rules, and if they see something, always say something.”
Residents and visitors can contact the Sheriff’s Office by contacting 911 or the agency’s non-emergency number at 941-316-1201.
