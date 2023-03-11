VENICE — Venice Sailing Squadron members are celebrating the club’s golden anniversary this year.
Although May is when the club has its annual Change of Watch meeting, the golden anniversary celebration is being celebrated all year with races, cruises, monthly potluck dinners, programs related to sailing, safe boating, navigation and the like, all with a golden glow.
The squadron was organized in 1973 “to promote sailing, seamanship, navigation and fellowship among local sailors.”
Today, with nearly 100 members, the Venice Sailing Squadron has much to offer, especially for those with a keen interest in sailing.
Some members own boats. Some do not. Members who own boats keep them at various public and private docks. Some dock boats behind their homes. Others keep their boats at yacht clubs or public marinas.
The love of sailing is the bond and since crew members are needed on all but the smallest sailboats, avid sailors who may not own their own boat are most welcome.
Members organize races, cruises, potluck dinners and, from October through May, on the second Wednesday of the month, informative programs about sailing.
The May meeting is referred to as the COW (changing of the watch) meeting. In addition to a picnic, members elect and induct new officers and board members at that meeting.
They recognize racing and cruising achievements and then hold the annual “Gutter Boat” regatta.
Current sailing squadron dues are $100 per year.
While sailing is key to this club, the club welcomes anyone with an interest in boating — most any kind of boat, even canoes and kayaks.
When not on the water, members may be baking cookies for area bridge tenders or fellow sailors, adding nautical motif holiday decorations at Blalock Park in December, stringing lights all over a sailboat for the annual Christmas Boat Parade, planning a trip to a boat factory, volunteering on a committee boat for races, or enjoying a cruise for a week or two in the Gulf of Mexico, down to the Keys or over to the east coast.
As an active member of the Sarasota Bay Yachting Association, members have the opportunity to become involved with two regional regattas, the Windjammer and Sharks Tooth.
The recent Windjammer regatta involved a race from Tampa to Venice on a Saturday in January, festivities at Venice Yacht Club and Sunday morning short course races at Venice.
Monthly meetings are both social events, including a potluck dinner but, in season, educational with talks on various aspects of boating.
The Venice Sailing Squadron meets every second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harbor Lights Community Center, l617 Tamiami Trail in Venice. Visit venicesailingsquadron.org for current offerings. Guests are welcome.
