Vinyls

Salty Dog Records Venice has a section for new releases and fresh trade-ins before the records move to the alphabetized area.

VENICE — After finding success in Sarasota, Salty Dog Records is now bringing vinyls, CDs, and pop culture memorabilia to Venice.

Terri Ainger and Bill Klippel

Terri Ainger and Bill Klippel have opened a record store in Venice called Salty Dog Records, which has another location in Sarasota.


“The business grew so much so we knew we needed a new location,” said Terri Ainger with Salty Dog Records in Venice.

Salty Dog Records Venice

Salty Dog Records, which has a store in Sarasota, has opened a new location in Venice.
Salty Dog Records storefront

Salty Dog Records Venice is located at 234 South Tamiami Trail on the island of Venice.
