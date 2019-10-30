VENICE — When Debbie Sanacore moved to Venice in 2015, she was hoping to get a job with the city. And she did, as a code inspector.
Now she’s trying for one that would be considered a promotion, but that comes with a cut in pay: City Council member.
Her history with the area goes back further than a few years. She started coming to Sarasota County as a kidand when it was time for her husband to retire — and they’d gotten a taste of California and didn’t like it.
“I knew I wanted to be in Sarasota County,” she said.
She made the decision to run for Council Seat 5, she said, based on her conversations with the people she encounters in her duties. They’re worried about growth, she said, as well as how the city manages its money and cares for the environment.
She shares those concerns, and has some of her own, from being on the inside. For example, she said some city departments have high turnover, possibly related to pay, which costs the city money in hiring and training replacements.
“It is time for the culture of City Hall to change,” she said.
On growth, the Council needs to “take a closer look at what we’re giving away” via requests for rezonings and special exceptions, she said. It also needs to take steps to address traffic congestion.
The budget deserves more scrutiny as well, she said. The city has several significant construction projects either underway or on the horizon but she questioned whether it’s adequately planning for major repairs to or the replacement of existing assets.
Venice is missing out on a marketing opportunity by not playing up its connection to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, she said.
She thinks the city waited too long to start testing the water discharged through the stormwater outfalls and should be sharing the results, and its plan for cleaner output, with the public.
There should be better signs to warn the public when the beach is off limits to swimming, she added, and the results of the tests to determine that should come back more quickly.
The feeling that they’re not being heard was a theme in many of her conversations with the public, she said.
“We’ve lost our ability to listen to people … understand their concerns and come to a compromise,” she said.
She’d advocate for evening Council meetings to give more people a chance to attend.
Council members could get feedback from their constituents if residents could give them a report card, she said, and then would have more input for decision-making.
“I’m running to give the people of Venice a voice that will be heard,” she said.
