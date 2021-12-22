Jane Cellamare enjoys a friendly visit with Santa Claus at the Sertoma Breakfast with Santa. She also enjoyed some special pancakes baked by the Sertoma crew. This year, Santa is also known as Don Hay.
Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Littles and their friends and families to the Royal Coachman drive thru Christmas Party. “Encore,” the Coachman social group, made everyone feel welcome with their songs and soft Florida snowballs.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Annie Alfieri enjoys creating Christmas Magic at the drive-thru party with her snow machine. She definitely added jingle and fun to the day.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sisters Peggi Sue Lebba, Jan Lugar and Barbara Highfield spend the holidays together enjoying the Venice spirit. Their fun included the Sertoma Breakfast with Santa.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Santa and Mrs. Claus made several visits to Venice during the past few weeks, meeting with boys and girls. They were checking Santa’s list and checking it twice, checking who was naughty and who was nice.
At the Sertoma Breakfast with Santa, Kathy Lehner and Carole Binnette Fuller cooked pancakes, even making some in the shape of Mickey Mouse.
Families were served donuts and juice. Children received gifts, and everyone was welcome to a picture with Santa. Members processed the photos, passed out gifts and, of course, Don Hay was the VIP in the red and white suit.
Gifts not used at the breakfast were delivered to the Venice Police Department. In all, the breakfast brought families together with others for some happy jingle bell time.
Encore Event
Down the street at The Royal Coachmen, the social group known as Encore welcomed Bigs and Littles and their families and friends to the drive-thru Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Party.
All were welcomed by a chorus of cheerful elves and fun people singing Christmas carols. Some were throwing soft Florida snowballs at cars.
Annie Alfieri created what she called “Christmas Magic” with a snow machine, giving everyone a white-out experience as they passed by.
Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand, guarded by Marge and Dave Jones, two toy soldiers visiting from Minnesota.
The Claus family arrived from Canada to meet with Florida boys and girls. They are Frank and Dale Pawlitza. Bravo to all.
Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone who made our hearts sing with the Christmas spirit.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Don Hay — in some circles known as the Sertoma Santa Claus.
When not wearing a red and white suit, Don has his thumbprint in many places in town. During this season, everyone visiting Blalock Park can give Don a thank you for bringing the former City Hall animals to life.
When Don learned the wire sculptures were aging, he volunteered to spruce them up with new lighting.
Don has served on the board with the Youth Sailing Squadron and with Sertoma and the Venice Chamber of Commerce. He also helped initiate Venice Tiger Bay.
Don inspires people with his positive attitude. He is one of those terrific men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
