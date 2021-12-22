Sherwood MacDonald, of Venice, points up to a large Christmas tree at The Hollow on Saturday night in unincorporated Sarasota County off South Moon Drive. MacDonald was among hundreds checking out the property's holiday party, which featured Santa Claus coming in on a zip line.
A large Christmas tree was set up at The Hollow off South Moon Drive in rural Venice as a part of its holiday celebration taking place Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Matt O'Neill shows off his cocker-retriever Lilly to a visitor Saturday night at The Hollow during its Christmas celebration.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Chucko The Clown performs with children as adults watch Saturday night at The Hollow in unincorporated Sarasota County on Saturday night as a part of its holiday celebration.
VENICE - Hundreds of area residents were checking out The Hollow on Saturday and Sunday night as its Christmas Spectacular began.
In its first year, The Hollow -- a 10-acre parcel of land to become a children's campground in the future -- hosted the community with Santa Claus coming in on a zip line and people checking out the facility.
The events continue Wednesday and Thursday night, along with another event Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. Each night features music and dancing for children along with food and snacks. Santa returns Wednesday and Thursday.
"Christmas and kids just go together, doesn't it?" owner Vic Mellor said Saturday night.
Mellor was busy working last minute additions to the night and any trouble-shooting needed during its first Christmas event.
"It was natural to do this," Mellor said. "It was a three-week-ago decision to do, so it's a little crazy, but I think we're doing OK so far."
Visitors were checking out the lights, music and other aspects of the night.
"The whole thing with Santa and the zip line, that seems like something funny and cool to see," Sherwood MacDonald said.
MacDonald, a Venice High student, said his family had just moved onto South Moon Drive and they wanted to check out the lights.
The Hollow is going to become a campground for children, according to Susan Welch, a volunteer helping to make it happen. Having events at The Hollow should help its recognition in the community, she said. The camping facility is going to be called Forever Free Youth Campground.
It is being built by Vic Mellor on about 10 acres off South Moon Drive in rural Venice.
"His vision is a camp ground for the youth," Sue Thompson said.
Right now, he is having land moved -- including digging out a man-made pond, over which St. Nick zip lined.
"We're just starting the whole campground organization," Susan Welch said.
Thompson loves spending time at The Hollow.
"When I come out here, it's a feeling of peace," she said. "I don't know anywhere quite like this."
