SaraSolo presents what might be its “last” theater festival, March 23-27.
Co-founders Ann Morrison and Blake Walton of SaraSolo Productions are calling their 2022 SpringFest a “swan song” of sorts as the company presents one last theater festival in the mode of the original SaraSolo Festivals they began producing in 2015.
The 2022 SpringFest is dedicated to co-founder and first board president David A. Coyle, who passed away in December.
“This is a bittersweet decision to conclude our Festivals, but is in keeping with the evolution of SaraSolo,” Walton said. “As a company, we are now focusing on the development of new professional solo works through ‘The Solo’ and growing our education programming ‘SoloSynergy.’”
“We are excited to be presenting four unique artists in The Black Box Theater at New College, representing a variety of styles, all of which are being performed for the first time,” Morrison said. “Blake and I have had a hand in developing two of the pieces.”
Broadway, regional, TV and film actress Angela Bond created “Tennessee Psalms,” through “The Solo” workshop led by Morrison and Walton over the past year. Bond explores her southern roots through 1920s stories from her grandfather — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Chapters are punctuated by live music from a local Bluegrass band including Preston Boyd. The play is directed by Vickie Diagnault. This will be its world premiere.
Actor, director, and teacher (CAP/21 NYU and USF) Douglas S. Hall presents an area premiere of “Sea Wall” and an afterthought directed by Michole Biancosino.
“Sea Wall” is a humorous, touching, and intimate monologue written by Simon Stephens in which Alex, who has a good life, tries to make sense of his love, loss, and the possibility of faith when the force of life crashes against him.
Regional and New York stage and film actor Zach Wegner performs Australian playwright Kieran Carroll’s “The Youthful Adventures of Damon Dukirk,” directed by Stephen Cedars.
The play is an episodic monologue about a hedonistic young poet who takes us from central Germany to the Pacific Ocean on a ride into his successes, poor decisions, romantic dreams, and great hopes of his wild literary life.
The SaraSolo Festival marks the first production of the full play before it has a New York premiere. Consider this the World Premiere.
Well-known local classically trained singer, lyricist, and writer, Sharon Ohrenstein performs “Rhapsody For Golda,” a solo musical for which she provided the book and lyrics, with music, musical direction, and accompaniment by David Ohrenstein.
Blake Walton directs the bold, touching, and sometimes humorous tale of a girl named Golda (Meir), who armed with only a belief in herself and the cause of Zionism, embarks on what becomes a heroine’s journey to shape, build and save Israel. Another World Premiere.
To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: SaraSolo.org
Schedule: March 23 — 27, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Venue: Black Box Theater, New College of Florida Hamilton Center, 5845 General Dougher Place, Sarasota FL 34243.
