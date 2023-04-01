Transitioning from student to professional is an exhilarating experience for opera singers in training.
Just ask any of the 19 Apprentice Artists who recently performed scenes from various operas on the Sarasota Opera House stage in the Peterson Great Room. The apprenticeship program had 24 participants in its winter session.
The performance was part of the annual “Opera Lovers Week” that allows from around the world see scenes from actual operas that the house performs, said development director Scott Guinn.
“The week allows people to see the high performance standards of the Sarasota Opera House,” Guinn said. “They can see all the operas in a few days of the week and the Apprentice Artists have the opportunity to perform for the public.”
The apprentices performed individual scenes from classical pieces of music, such as “I do Figaro” by Saverio Mercadante, “Un Ballo in maschera” by Giuseppe Verdi, “Turandot by Giacomo Puccini, and four more operas. A brief introduction of a scene in English by an apprentice helped in audience understanding.
Elaine Brigman, a snowbird from Boston staying in Sarasota, attended the performance. She had never been to an opera until a a friend introduced her to the art form a few years ago.
“I enjoy regular opera because the translated words roll across the top of the stage,” she said. “I learned to love opera.”
A TEACHING COMPANY
Maestro Victor DeRenzi runs the company as a teaching company, Guinn said.
“Part of the company’s mission is to produce impassioned performers true to the vision of the composer, and to entertain, enrich, inspire and educate communities, including artists,” he said.
Pianist Lindsay Woodward, chorus master, accompanied three scenes. She explained that becoming an Apprentice Artist is a big deal.
“Auditions were held all over the country,” she said. “We had between 350 and 400 singers apply. We auditioned 200 singers and 24 were selected. Some came from Los Angeles; we heard some in New York and Chicago and here. Some were from conservatories, some state schools, some had graduate degrees and some had no degree at all and came to work for us.”
In addition to performing during this special week, the Apprentice Artists performed during regular operas as members of the chorus and in supporting roles.
“They get to be onstage and around people who have made it career-wise,” Woodward said. “It bridges the gap from school to professional career, and there is a lot of coaching available to help each one find their path.
“The biggest thing is being on stage. You can’t fake a performance. You see what goes on in a performance by observing the professionals doing it.”
MEET THREE ARTISTS
Virginia Mims, a soprano from West Palm Beach now living in Germany where her husband works, has been in the program for three months. She performed in “Dottor Bobolo.” She is very appreciative of her sponsor Allen Kasten. Sponsors help provide funds for expenses.
“It means someone believed in me enough to help me to pursue this career,” she said.
SarahAnn Duffy, a mezzo soprano from Westchester County, N.Y., who recently finished the Apprentice Artist program is in the Studio Artists program which allows participants to pursue leading and supporting roles. “Mentorship means a lot here, in this place, this opera house,” she said.
Samuel Rachmuth, a bass-baritone from New York, is in his second season (a three-month period) as Apprentice Artist. “This is an outstanding program, a very big deal. It is an extremely competitive program and it is a great honor to be here. Drawing so much from all the performance experiences adds to my career.
“We get to participate in the maximum amount of performances, 25 in the season – in the chorus, in costumes, in stage sets and with an orchestra. Also, this stage career allows us to make important connections for furthering our careers.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.